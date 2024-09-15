'Taking his legacy to another level': Building up FBI Child ID database in honor of Jaylen Griffin

BUFFALO, N.Y (WKBW) — After the death of Jaylen Griffin, community members want you to know there's a resource out there to help parents and law enforcement in the scary moments when a child goes missing.

"As a parent, it's the most frantic, nerve-wracking situation that you can think of," said Tamea Dixon, Community Liaison, Community Action Committee of WNY.

When children go missing, Dixon says there often isn't a lot of information, no up-to-date photos and parents are too stressed to gather the information.

But the FBI has an app where parents can stay one step ahead, uploading information about their children in the Child ID Database.

FBI The FBI's Child ID app looks like this



"It's good that we utilize the technology we're offered to make things easier, more helpful and allows for us as a community to get our children back home," said Dixon.

At GYC Ministries Saturday, community members helped sign families up, once they did, they got a free backpack. It's all to honor Jaylen's memory.

"Taking his legacy to another level by using the FBI ID," said Pastor Tim Newkirk of GYC Ministries. "If we would've been up on it ahead of time and took it more serious and extensive, we could've probably located him at an earlier time."

Tony Jones A Buffalo mother loading her children's info into the system



It's about giving authorities access to that need-to-know information.



Hair color

Marks

Height

Weight

Guardians associated with them

Updated photos

And if something happens and you push 911, they'll be able to act with all the information they need.

If you'd like to enter your child into the database, click here to download the app. Or GYC Ministries leaders can help you at 878 Humboldt Parkway.