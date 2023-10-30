Take action now: days left to answer 5/14 Memorial survey

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The commission in charge of building a memorial, honoring those killed and hurt in the Tops mass shooting, still needs your help.

They want to hear from you about what you'd like to see built.

The commission has a November 1st deadline — Wednesday — to collect surveys, with your feedback, helping the commission understand what you want to see represented in the memorial. The commission wants more than what it's already received.

7 News anchor Ed Drantch spoke with Rev. Mark Blue, the chairman of the board, about just that.

DRANTCH: How important is it for you to get these last minute surveys in?

BLUE: It's very important and we would like to have more information, more input.

DRANTCH: Right, because you realistically were expecting more than what you got.

BLUE: In the population of this city, yes. Yes. We expected more.

7 News has learned about 1,000 surveys have been returned since it went live a few months ago.

You can fill out a survey by clicking here.