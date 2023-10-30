Watch Now
Take action now: days left to answer 5/14 Memorial survey

The 5/14 memorial commission has only received about 1,000 survey responses, with feedback about the memorial to be built. The commission is looking for more with days left before the deadline.
Posted at 9:21 AM, Oct 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-30 11:22:34-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The commission in charge of building a memorial, honoring those killed and hurt in the Tops mass shooting, still needs your help.

They want to hear from you about what you'd like to see built.

The commission has a November 1st deadline — Wednesday — to collect surveys, with your feedback, helping the commission understand what you want to see represented in the memorial. The commission wants more than what it's already received.

7 News anchor Ed Drantch spoke with Rev. Mark Blue, the chairman of the board, about just that.

DRANTCH: How important is it for you to get these last minute surveys in?

BLUE: It's very important and we would like to have more information, more input.

DRANTCH: Right, because you realistically were expecting more than what you got.

BLUE: In the population of this city, yes. Yes. We expected more.

7 News has learned about 1,000 surveys have been returned since it went live a few months ago.

You can fill out a survey by clicking here.

