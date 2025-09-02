Sweet Home schools roll out electric buses as students head back

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW)— The district is among the first in Western New York to begin converting its fleet, part of a statewide mandate to transition away from diesel. Superintendent Mike Ginestre said the move was also driven by the opportunity to secure grant funding and ease the burden on taxpayers.

“We knew we wanted to push forward and try and get every grant dollar we possibly could to ease the burden on our taxpayers,” Ginestre said.

“That initiative and planning is working, and we’re getting grant money to fund our electric initiative and flip our fleet.”

Three electric buses are already ready for the 2025–26 school year, with more coming in the years ahead.

Within the next couple of years, 11 of the district’s nearly 70 buses will be electric.

Assistant Superintendent Don Feldmann said staff have undergone extensive training and the buses are ready to go. He added that students will notice one major difference: “It’ll be a much more quiet ride for our kids. Hopefully that’ll be a benefit to them as well.”

Ginestre said the change is about more than just efficiency. “We want to make sure that not only our kids safe number one priority but that we’re helping the environment as well."

