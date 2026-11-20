BUFFALO — The man suspected of being the organizer of an unsanctioned 4th of July "street party" that turned violent has been arrested on multiple charges, including felony counts of reckless endangerment and riot, police said.

Buffalo police said Daevon Alexander, 25, was arrested Tuesday "without incident" in Buffalo. He has also been charged with misdemeanor counts of criminal nuisance and unlawful assembly and cited for disorderly conduct.

Crime Stoppers offered a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to his arrest. Police said they had been tracking his whereabouts for the last several months.

He's accused of organizing a party on Stevens Avenue and East Delavan Avenue that grew out of control.

WATCH more about what happened:

BPD: 11 people shot during street party that 'exploded' in size over Fourth of July weekend

RELATED: 11 people shot during street party that 'exploded' in size over Fourth of July weekend

In July, Commissioner Erika Shields said that the street party began as a manageable crowd.

"But the crowd size exploded," Shields said. "Unfortunately, many of the individuals at the location and at the adjoining streets were combative and seeking to wreak chaos. Multiple individuals had guns. And this presented an enormous safety challenge for the police, both to themselves and protecting the public."

Over the course of two hours, four people were shot on Stevens Avenue, three on Glenwood Drive, one on Mosell Street, one on Humber Avenue and one each on E. Delavan and Norfolk avenues. Another shooting victim drove up to ECMC.

"There were six separate shooting incidents, which resulted in 11 individuals being shot," Shields said.

The youngest victim was a 13-year-old girl. The oldest was a 51-year-old woman.

