BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you are a high school senior, college transfer student or graduate student, you can apply to SUNY campuses for free this fall.

The university system is waiving application fees for up to five colleges for college application week.

Between Oct. 21 and Nov. 3, use ApplySUNYor the Common App to apply, and the first five application fees will be waived— saving you up to $250.

You can find more information on free college application week on the SUNY website.