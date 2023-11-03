‘Such a great background with the rivalry': Canisius & St. Joe's prepare for 100th football matchup

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A long-standing high school football rivalry will be played out on Saturday.

A milestone game will be played as Canisius High School hosts St. Joseph’s Collegiate Institute for the 100th football game between the two schools in the Monsignor Martin Athletic Association semifinals.

WKBW St. Joe's & Canisius football players from the September 2023 game.

“I love our kids and how excited they get about competing,” remarked Jim Spillman, principal, St. Joe’s.

Principals at St. Joe’s and Canisius proudly talk about the decades-long football battles between the Crusaders and Marauders dating back to the 1930's.

WKBW Jim Spillman, principal, St. Joe’s.

Saturday brings both teams back to the field for their 100th meeting.

“It got so heated in the 1940s that they couldn't play the game for like seven or eight years,” reflected Coppola.

Canisius Principal Tom Coppola is a 2001 graduate and former Canisius football coach.

WKBW Canisius Principal Tom Coppola.

“I really do think that it's the best rivalry, not just in Western New York but really in New York state and it rivals anything around the country,” Coppola remarked.

St. Joe's Principal Jim Spillman graduated from Joe’s in 1995.

“When I was here, as a student, you know St. Joe’s was at the top of the rivalry and it's cyclical. Right now, they've had the better of us these last few years, so our time will come back around as well,” noted Spillman.

Both principals tell me their students are truly connected by their faith-based learning with alumni spread across our Buffalo community.

WKBW Father Dave Richards & Father Chris Emminger.

“It’s a beautiful thing where all the alums and all the students get together and celebrate a great rivalry,” responded Father Dave Richards, pastor, Catholic Community of Buffalo, North.

This rivalry extends far beyond the football field — one in a rather unusual place.

“It brings the guys together, brings the community together, and it's just something that really livens up the day from the day-to-day academics,” commented Father Chris Emminger, parochial vicar, Catholic Community of Buffalo, North.

I met up with Father Dave Richards, a 1990 Canisius grad, and Father Chris Emminger, a 2007 St. Joe’s graduate.

WKBW Father Dave & Father Chris.

They both lead the Catholic family of parishes in north Buffalo and the Catholic Community of Buffalo, North.

The priests are not only united by their vocation but by their respective high schools as well.

“It’s great that we're housemates and we're able to minister to this great community together, with such a great background with the rivalry of Canisius—St. Joe’s,” replied Father Dave.

“I never thought I would be working with a Canisius grad. But I also never thought I would be a priest — in the great scheme of things — God does have a sense of humor,” laughed Father Chris. “Amen,” declared Father Dave.

WKBW Message from the Catholic priests for the rivalry outside St. Margaret Church on Hertel Ave.

The two teams played their first game of the season in September and Canisius won. That's when I snapped this photo outside St. Margaret's Church on Hertel in north Buffalo.

Now Father Dave and Father Chris have a challenge for one another based on the outcome of the big game.

WKBW Father Dave & Father Chris enjoy being from rival schools.

“It would be kind of fun if Canisius won, we should have Father Chris wear a Canisius jersey all day, maybe all week,” joked Father Dave. “And I think when St. Joe's wins, Father Dave can wear some St. Joe's attire, maybe even teach him the St. Joe’s fight song,” chuckled Father Chris.

"Hopefully another big win for Canisius. Go crusaders!” smiled Father Dave. “St. Joe's 63, Canisius 7,” predicated Father Chris.

Saturday’s kickoff begins at 2 p.m. on Koessler Field at the Stransky Memorial Athletic Complex, 2885 Clinton Street, West Seneca.

