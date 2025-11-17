Statewide coalition pushes for $1 billion from Cabrini Foundation to settle clergy abuse cases

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — A new statewide coalition is calling for $1 billion from the Mother Cabrini Health Foundation to help settle clergy abuse cases across the Diocese of Buffalo, which continues navigating bankruptcy proceedings.

The diocese is awaiting word on its reorganization settlement plan that calls for $274 million to pay nearly 900 Child Victim Acts cases. While that process unfolds, Save Our Buffalo Churches is leading a coalition seeking help from the Mother Cabrini Health Foundation, an organization worth $3.6 billion.

"This is across New York state – folks harmed at the hands of the Catholic Church, not taking care of their people," Mary Pruski with Save Our Buffalo Churches said.

The coalition's three-pronged effort aims to settle clergy abuse cases in the diocese and its parishes, help pensioners suing the Albany Diocese after a Catholic hospital closed, and pay for the $500 million settlement with abuse victims in New York City.

"So that's enough now to force open through the legislation the Cabrini fund so that the money can flow from the Cabrini fund to all these victims and finally settle all the pressure and stress we've had," Pruski explained.

The coalition is urging state lawmakers to introduce a bill in the state legislature, and Pruski said she reached out to the governor's office for help two weeks ago.

The Cabrini Foundation was formed several years ago when the New York Diocese sold its health care insurance company.

The following is what the letter outlines to the Cabrini Foundation:

Why the Foundation’s Leadership Is Needed Now?

Survivors of Childhood Sexual Abuse: Many survivors are not Catholic, and many who once were have left the Church because of the trauma they endured. Their harm is ongoing — affecting their mental health, physical well-being, and long-term stability. They need resources that support healing and justice in a survivor-centered way.

St. Clare’s Pensioners: After decades of service in Catholic healthcare, pensioners were assured their retirement benefits were secure—only to see the fund collapse. Many now face serious financial strain and health insecurity. Their case now before the court underscores how long they have waited for justice.

Buffalo Parish Communities: Parish closures threaten the stability of entire neighborhoods, cutting off seniors, immigrants, working families, and others who depend on their parishes for spiritual life, community, and social support. These closures undermine community cohesion and well-being.

Pruski said a letter was sent to the foundation board requesting help late last week.

"All of that is just sitting there, it's not doing anything, and it's the church's money, but restricted," Pruski said.

When asked about previous statements that the diocesan lawyers said they can't touch the Cabrini fund, Pruski explained what's different now.

"What's different now is that there is a legal approach that no one has investigated before, and because the victims down in New York City have been out for five years, still waiting to find their justice. They found a lawyer who said ‘Yeah, we can open that door’ — force it open through legal legislation," said Pruski.

The Mother Cabrini Health Foundation has not yet responded to requests for comments.

The Diocese of Buffalo said "it does not have a view on the recourse being pursued by Save Our Buffalo Churches and they are entitled to explore whatever options they feel will support their objectives."

