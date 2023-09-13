State releases impact report for the Kensington Expressway Project

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State is taking another step closer towards reconstructing the Kensington Expressway and reconnecting Buffalo's East Side.

You can now review and submit comments on the project's environmental assessment. The $1 billion project plans to reconnect both sides of Humboldt Parkway by covering part of the expressway.

The newly-released report details what the project entails and the social, economic and environmental effects of the project, and measures to mitigate those effects.

The project extends along the Kensington Expressway and Humboldt Parkway from High Street to Northland Avenue. That's about 1.3 miles. The project also includes capping a little more than half of that, from Dodge to Sidney, forming a tunnel. On top, there would be a greenspace for the community to use.

As for impacts, the state listed noise, vibrations and air quality, mostly from the construction. But the report says the long-term benefits will outweigh the short-term impact with traffic noise going down under the tunnel and more greenspace.

The Department of Transportation held a number of public meetings, and some neighbors said then they were skeptical. Others are excited about the future of the neighborhood.

Right now, the full report is available to view here. Copies of the plan are also available at these locations:



Buffalo City Hall, 65 Niagara Square

Central Library, 1 Lafayette Square

Frank E. Merriweather Library, 1324 Jefferson Avenue

New York State Department of Transportation, 100 Seneca Street

Project Outreach Office, 878 Humboldt Parkway

There will be two public hearings at the Museum of Science where you can view the plans and impact report and give your feedback. Those are on September 27 from 10:30am to 2pm and 4:30 to 8pm. Residents will get an opportunity to publicly express their views concerning the effects of the current design plans associated with the project.

Written comments on the plan can also be submitted by email to kensingtonexpressway@dot.ny.gov, or by mail to Kensington Expressway Project Team, NYSDOT Region 5, 100 Seneca Street, Buffalo, NY 14203, until October 27.

Officials are hoping to start construction sometime next year.

