State DOT won’t appeal judge’s Kensington Expressway project ruling

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) is now saying it will not appeal a judge’s ruling to halt the Kensington Expressway project. A judge ruled in February that the state cannot move forward with plans to recreate a stretch of the 33 by covering a portion with a tunnel to restore the top as a parkway without a full environmental impact study.

The DOT said it would work with the community to hear what east side neighbors would like to see. The state says the goal of the project is to "reconnect neighborhoods." But the state DOT says it is not walking away from the project and will look to the community to enhance the future of transportation in the city.

Meanwhile, the East Side Collaborative Partnership is calling on the state to keep the environmental study on track for this project. Leaders on the east side say the study needs to move quickly, and the state needs to keep east side residents informed.

East side members recently spoke out at a Buffalo Common Council committee meeting to share their views on the future of this project.

The following is the full statement from NYSDOT Region 5 Director Eric Meka:

“The New York State Department of Transportation remains committed to a project along the Kensington Expressway that will improve the quality of life and advance transportation and economic opportunities for those living and working in East Buffalo and the city proper. NYSDOT, working with and listening to the community over many years, put forward a thoughtful project to reconnect the community in and around the Kensington Expressway. That project was challenged in court and continuing any legal action would only lead to further delays. We have decided not to appeal the decision and instead use this time to reignite our public engagement efforts. To be clear, we are not walking away from a major transportation project in Buffalo and remain committed to the goal of reconnecting this community. In the coming weeks and months, NYSDOT will begin new engagements with the community, laying the foundation for strong infrastructure investments that advance the transportation network across Buffalo. As we honor and respect the many individual voices – including the collective voice of Restore Our Community Coalition - that have advocated for change along the Kensington Expressway, the Department of Transportation will continue to look to the community as we work together to enhance the transportation future for the City of Buffalo and all its residents.”



The east side leaders include the Restore Our Community Coalition (ROCC), the Urban Think Tank (UTT), NAACP, along with clergy, labor unions, and elected leadership. They say they are delivering a “clear message “this project must move forward with urgency, integrity, and respect for decades of advocacy and community planning".

“Now that an EIS is required, we must make sure it doesn’t become a tool to derail the project,” said Sydney Brown, spokesperson for ROCC. “This process must remain focused on the current project—restoring Humboldt Parkway and reconnecting our community. Any effort to broaden the scope beyond what the judge ordered is a delay tactic that our community cannot afford.”

The leaders outlined the following three guiding principles for the EIS process:

1. Stay Focused – Align strictly with the judge’s directive; no expanded scope.

2. Move Quickly – Begin and complete the EIS with urgency.

3. Center Equity – Ensure East Side residents remain at the core of the process and outcomes.

Governor Kathy Hochul was asked about the next move for the project since the court ruling when she appeared in Orchard Park on April 4 for a stadium project event.

“It’s disappointing – that when we bring the resource to do something that the community has wanted a long time and Crystal Peoples-Stokes, and I decided, my first year as governor, that we'd finally heal a community that was severed by this highway since the 1960's and right the wrongs of the past and then to have people thwart us in court and stymie this. So this is what happens too often,” commented Hochul.

Hochul told reporters she would need to take time with her attorneys to “analyze what our next steps are.” Then, late Thursday, word came from the DOT that it would not appeal.

