'Something to take pride in': Fun for everyone at the Dyngus Day Party at Adam Mickiewicz Library

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — “It's a time for community, it's a time for family and traditions," says AMLDC president Aniela Baj-Thant. "We welcome everyone to come out, not just to Mickiewicz but to all the other organizations that are here 365 days a year on Buffalo’s east side in our historical colonial district.”

The Dyngus Day party at the Adam Mickiewicz Library, where there was fun for everyone, felt like the place to be on Monday.

"We can work all year round. But you got to have a day or two to just celebrate," said event attendee Robin Eastmer.

From the delicious food to the drinks, both for adults and children, and the live polka music; everyone and anyone can embrace their inner Dyngus in this all-day event.

“We’re trying to make it so everyone can feel welcomed here. Even if it’s not until the late hours or earlier in the day to come out and share their heritage with their kids," adds Aniela.

This event like so many other Dyngus Day events in our area, showcases the Polish-American pride you’ll find right here in our backyard.

“It’s immense pride for me, we’re all from Buffalo so it’s a big deal and great that we get to share and spread it," says Captain Tom of the polka band Captain Tom and the Hooligans. "And everyone comes to us for it so that’s the cool thing like I said it’s something to take pride in.”

Organizers say the fun and festivities will run until about 8:30 p.m. on Monday.