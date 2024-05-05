Six teens shot in Buffalo, 14-year-old girl killed

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A 14-year-old girl was killed in a mass shooting that injured five other teenagers, ages 14 to 16, late Saturday night in Buffalo.

According to Buffalo police, all six victims were shot in a parking lot outside the 1490 Estates Apartments on Jefferson Avenue around 11:30 p.m.

The female victim was taken to Oishei Children's Hospital, where she later died.

A 15-year-old boy, along with four other males, were taken to ECMC. The 15-year-old victim is listed in critical condition. A 16-year-old male was grazed by a bullet and treated at the scene.

Buffalo police have not released any information about a possible suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential tipline at (716) 847-2255.