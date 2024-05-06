14-year-old girl killed in Buffalo shooting identified; Crime Stoppers offering $7,500 reward for information

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Crime Stoppers Western New York is now offering a cash reward for information leading to the arrest of the person who shot and killed a 14-year-old girl in Buffalo.
Jazzmine Fomby was one of six teenagers shot Saturday on Jefferson Avenue. Fomby died from her injuries.
Crime Stoppers is now asking anyone with any information to come forward. A reward of $7,500 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest or indictment of the person responsible.
You can call Crime Stoppers at 716-867-6161. You can also submit a tip through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Search 'Buffalo Tips' in the app store.
7 News spoke with Fomby's family Sunday. They shared the following message about how she will be remembered:
“She was an outgoing, funny, and outspoken person. Her smile would light up a whole room! If she was sad, you could tell. If she was happy, you could tell. If she was excited, you could tell. One of the best football players in little league I’ve seen. She would dust all the boys in races on the team. She was loved, she was adored, she was the best!”