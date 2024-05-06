14-year-old girl killed in Buffalo shooting identified; Crime Stoppers offering $7,500 reward for information

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Crime Stoppers Western New York is now offering a cash reward for information leading to the arrest of the person who shot and killed a 14-year-old girl in Buffalo.

Jazzmine Fomby was one of six teenagers shot Saturday on Jefferson Avenue. Fomby died from her injuries.

WATCH BELOW: Buffalo Police provide update following deadly shooting Saturday on Jefferson.

'Turn yourself in': Strong message sent after 6 teens were shot in Buffalo, 14-year-old girl killed

Crime Stoppers is now asking anyone with any information to come forward. A reward of $7,500 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest or indictment of the person responsible.

You can call Crime Stoppers at 716-867-6161. You can also submit a tip through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Search 'Buffalo Tips' in the app store.

7 News spoke with Fomby's family Sunday. They shared the following message about how she will be remembered: