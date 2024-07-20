'Show their pride': Hundreds gather at Canalside to create 'Human Buffalove' logo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It took some 600 people, a lot of different colored t-shirts and a love for Buffalo to create a tie-dyed masterpiece.

It's the 7th annual Buffalove project. People gathered at Canalside to create a living logo in the shape of our iconic Buffalo to create the perfect picture.

"Everybody is joined to celebrate Buffalo and really show their pride of their City of Good Neighbors and enjoy this beautiful atmosphere we're in," said Patty Watson of Buffalove Apparel.

The project served as a fundraiser for WNY Heroes and Stand-for-Heroes of the Bob Woodruff Foundation.

In the past, the picture has been seen on billboards, TV and publications.

After the picture, people got to enjoy some lunch and music.