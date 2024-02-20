Shooting victim files lawsuit against Club Marcella, owner hopes to reopen

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A new lawsuit is claiming negligence, carelessness and recklessness inside a Buffalo nightclub. The lawsuit was filed Monday against Club Marcella by a man who said he was shot inside the nightclub.

That shooting in December of last year is what pushed the City of Buffalo to shut the club down. Samuel Santiago said on December 3rd he was "brutally and physically attacked with a firearm" by someone else inside Club Marcella. According to the lawsuit, Santiago said the club knew about criminal behavior in and around the building.

7 News' I-Team reporter Ed Drantch sat down with Michael Slyder, the club's chief financial officer, weeks after the shutdown.

"And I will argue that this business was run very well our security is unmatched," Slyder told Drantch, "We don't want anybody to believe this a safe haven for crime. This is a place to have fun, let's not forget that."

On January 29, a security guard was shot in the parking lot. Two weeks later on February 12, one person was killed and two others were injured in a shooting inside the club. The third happened in October.

"I am always looking to do better. My staff is always willing to do better. If the police want us to do extra training tell me where and I'll send my guys and I'll go and supervise it," Slyder said.

Slyder said he wants there to be a heavy police presence in the Cobblestone District similar to what you see during peak party hours on Chippewa and in Allentown.

He said that presence deters criminals.

"That's the only difference between Chippewa and what we're encountering here," Slyder said.

7 News' Kristen Mirand met with Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia about police presence in that area.

"To just simply say that we need more police down here — I have over 180 directed patrols in 2023 that are directly down there doing spot patrols outside of the club," Gramaglia said, "The unfortunate reality is guns are getting into their club. They have metal detectors, but yet guns are still getting through their security personnel and getting into the club and that's a problem."

Gramaglia said that there was a hearing just last week about whether the club could reopen, but no decision was made. Another meeting will be scheduled soon.

"We want to see them thrive, but we cannot endanger the public," Gramaglia said.

Slyder said he believes the club will be back in business.

"We look forward to working with the city to get reopened with the understanding that we — our objective is open with a new version of security and cooperation with the Buffalo Police Department," Slyder said.