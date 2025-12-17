'Shock and heartbreak': Buffalo community rallies to save School 3 from closure

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Parents, students, faculty and community leaders gathered for a rally Monday night to oppose the Buffalo Public School District's recommendation to close D'Youville-Porter School 3 at the end of the school year.

The BPS closure committee announced on Friday that it had selected School 3 and the Early Childhood Center at School 90 for closure. Those recommendations will be presented to the superintendent and school board after the new year, with no action expected until the new school board takes office in January.

Despite cold weather, dozens of supporters gathered outside the school's campus on Porter and Niagara Street to voice their opposition to the closure.

"Shock and heartbreak," said Elena Scrivani, a 5th-grade teacher at School 3.

Scrivani said the school's selection came as a surprise to the community.

"We weren't even on the list. It was kind of shady how it all went down, it seemed," Scrivani said.

New York State Assemblyman Jonathan Rivera, who represents Buffalo, attended the rally and criticized the decision-making process.

"This decision was made not transparently, not consistently, but haphazardly. I know that if there's anything consistent about the West Side it's that we're going to fight for what's ours," Rivera said.

Wilda Ramos-Morales, former president of the New York State Association for Bilingual Education, highlighted the school's unique dual language program.

"One of the biggest problems that this is going to cause is that School 3 has a dual language program that is called a two-way program. It's a 50/50 model, and only two other schools in the district has a two-way model," Ramos-Morales said.

Nadia Pizarro, whose mother, Evelyn Pizarro, was the first Latina principal in Buffalo and served at School 3, vowed to fight the closure.

"And this was her school," Pizarro said of her mother.

"This school is the heart of our community on the Lower West Side of Buffalo, and it's also a multi-language hub for those coming in, newcomers into our community. It is unthinkable that this school will be closed, and on behalf of the Pizarro family, I want to make it very clear that we are not in support in any way of School 3 being closed," Pizarro said.

Students also spoke at the rally about their attachment to the school.

"I love my teachers and give one space in my heart," said Milady, a School 3 student.

Third-grader Elian urged viewers to support the school's cause.

"I need to tell everyone who watches the news to say to save school 3," Elian said.

"They have the best gym and their classes are beautiful," Elian said.

Ayeisha Sanango, who attended School 3 as a student and now teaches there, shared her personal connection to the institution.

"I loved it compared because I came from Pennsylvania, so the schools over there are different than here and I had amazing teachers here and they helped me get through a lot of stuff, like Mr. Fritz he was my English teacher, amazing teacher you'll ever meet," Sanango said.

"Just please don't close this school. It has a lot of history and it means a lot to us," Sanango said.