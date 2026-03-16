Shea's gets additional $5M state funding boost

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Shea's Performing Arts Center in downtown Buffalo is marking its 100th anniversary with a major expansion — and a new infusion of state money to help make it happen.

Governor Kathy Hochul appeared on stage at Shea’s Monday morning, where she announced an additional $5 million in state funding for the $34.6 million expansion project, bringing the state's total investment to more than $18 million. Construction on the four-story addition has also officially begun.

⁦@KathyHochul⁩ announcing additional $5 million in state funds to assist ⁦@SheasBFLO⁩ as it moves ahead with expansion. ⁦@WKBW⁩ pic.twitter.com/OvHMTlRKYz — Eileen Buckley (@eileenwkbw) March 16, 2026

The addition will include a new lobby and event space, concessions on each level, more bathrooms, and critical accessibility upgrades.

Hochul said the investment reflects a broader commitment to the region.

"When you invest in the arts, you invest in the people, neighborhoods and economic vitality of this great city," Hochul remarked.

WKBW Governor Kathy Hochul delivered another $5 million to Shea's for expansion.

The governor said the project will have a lasting impact on the historic venue.

"Shea's will be more vibrant, welcoming and accessible for generations to come," Hochul said.

Hochul also spoke to the significance of the milestone and the state's role in supporting it.

"I worked on that and I'll continue to elevate it to our collective efforts to let people know this is an extraordinary place to have a business, raise a family and enjoy the finest we can imagine in arts and culture, starting right here at Shea's. So happy 100th anniversary, Shea's. And thank you for accepting the money," Hochul remarked.

Construction is expected to wrap up by the end of 2027.

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