'She would never miss a flight': Friends searching for Fredonia native missing while vacationing in Hungary

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Fredonia mother is pleading to the community for help, as her daughter is now missing in Budapest, Hungary.

Kenzie Michalski was last scene over 48 hours ago.

After missing her flight back to the U.S., her loved ones are calling on the community to help share her photo in hopes of finding her.

Wednesday night, two of Kenzie's friends sat down with me to help spread the word about what lengths are being taken to find the Western New York Native.

"We know that at 12:45 a.m., she was at least at Szimpla Kert or at least leaving or doing something. So, something around that point in time is the last time we've seen her or heard from her," Mackenzie's close friend, Brooke Adams said.

Brooke Adams and Mary Eustace are trying to piece together the disappearance of their longtime friend, Mackenzie Michalski.

The Fredonia native traveled to Europe for a friend's birthday.

Adams explained, "She went with her friend Gretchen for her birthday and they actually did a little Europe trip. That was the last place they went from Austria to then Budapest. From there, she actually dropped Gretchen off at the airport around 3 p.m. so she[Gretchen] could go to Italy and meet other friends."

Gretchen is a mutual friend who now lives in Italy.

Adams told me Gretchen had called Brooke around noon Tuesday to let her know that their AirBnB host had been trying to reach her[Gretchen] and Kenzie.

Adams said, "She said, 'Hey, the AirBnB people just called me. They said your stuff is still here. What's going on? Why are you not out?' At that point, we were like what do you mean? So, we knew Kenzie didn't come back and get her stuff and she would never leave it, knowing she had a flight later."

Now, A search party has begun involving the U.S. Embassy in Hungary, Budapest police, Kenzie's family and friends in the States and abroad, and her boyfriend, who is now en route to Budapest to try and find her.

The Daemen University alum's last known whereabouts are at a bar where the plant photo was taken.

Adams said, "We love going there. We love to frequent the ruin bars and immerse ourselves in the culture and go around the Jewish corridor. That's where she was last known to be."

They have even created a timeline of events after doing their own investigating trying to figure out where their dear friend vanished to.

Mackenzie's friend Mary Eustace said, "Mackenzie is so responsible. Whenever we check out of an AirBnB, she has all her ducks in a row. It has to be clean. She would never miss a flight."

On top of that, she is in a city they have gotten to know so well.

"The people are really friendly there like how Buffalo is the 'City of Good Neighbors'. It is so friendly," Eustace said.

Adams and Eustace told me they are not playing the waiting game.

They are planning on booking their flight to Hungary as soon as they can to try and search for their dear friend.

"We need the Budapest police to look into the CCTVs because there's a lot going on down there. Cameras everywhere but we really have been having a big language barrier with them to figure out what exactly do they know," Adams said.

Kenzie graduated from nurse practitioner school in 2016 with Adams and Eustace.

She is a former medical professional at Buffalo General Medical Center.

She moved from Buffalo to Portland, Oregon where she currently lives.