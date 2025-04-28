'She saved my life': Cardiac arrest survivor searching for the woman who helped her

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Fran Lull, a longtime Buffalo Bisons fan, experienced a life-altering event last week when she collapsed outside Sahlen Field after attending a home game with her husband, Bruce.

The couple has been married for 42 years and are avid supporters of the Bisons, attending more than 20 games each season. However, an evening that began like any other turned into a harrowing emergency.

Last Tuesday, as Fran and Bruce were walking to their car near the intersection of Oak and North Division around 7:45 p.m., Fran suddenly collapsed. Bruce initially thought she had tripped, but when he turned her over and shouted her name, he realized something was terribly wrong.

Fran had suffered a cardiac arrest and stopped breathing.

"While I was on the phone with 911, a woman who happened to be nearby jumped in to help," Bruce said.

The good Samaritan immediately began performing CPR and continued until EMTs arrived.

"I feared the worst," Bruce said. "While the EMTs were working on her, I called our good friend and said, 'I think Fran died at our feet.' Technically, I was correct; she was actually dead at that point."

The quick actions of the unidentified woman proved crucial. Fran’s life was saved, and she spent five days in the hospital recovering. She was released last Sunday and now has a defibrillator, with open-heart surgery planned in the near future.

Reflecting on her ordeal, Fran expressed her gratitude.

"If it wasn't for that woman, I would not be here today," she said. "She saved my life."

Now, the Lulls are asking for the community's help in identifying the woman who came to Fran's aid that night so they can personally thank her. Bruce admitted that his memory is a bit foggy, but he believes the woman had short, reddish-brown or brown hair.

If you know who this person is, please reach out to Fran and Bruce via email at BJLFLL1@gmail.com.

Additionally, you can contact me here at the station at jeff.russo@wkbw.com

In light of this experience, Fran and her friends are considering taking CPR classes to increase community preparedness for similar emergencies.

“I do believe in guardian angels,” Fran said. “Maybe it was just something that happened. It was meant to keep me in this life and then move on. Maybe I’m meant to do something special for somebody. I don’t know.”