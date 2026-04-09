BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — April 14 marks 20 years since a Roman Catholic nun was murdered in Buffalo by one of the parolees she worked to help.

Sister Karen Klimczak was killed in 2006 at the Bissonette House on the city's East Side. The residential program helps former convicts re-enter the community.

"It's incredible to know the work that she did, and it's the foundational reason that we're actually operating today," said Luna Vasquez.

WATCH: 'She did leave Peaceprints': Buffalo nun's legacy lives on 20 years after her murder

'She did leave Peaceprints': Buffalo nun's legacy lives on 20 years after her murder

I met Luna Vasquez, with Peaceprints of WNY, at the Bissonette House on Grider Street. Vasquez works with a program funded by the State Department of Corrections to help men coming out of prison return to the community. It is the same program Klimczak devoted her life to while living at the house 20 years ago.

"The room she lived in is still in the building. We don't use it as a residential room because we try to honor her legacy in that way. We'll never make it a room for that reason," said Vasquez.

WKBW Luna Vasquez, with Peaceprints of WNY, at the Bissonette House.

Klimczak's body wasn't recovered until days later, after Craig Lynch admitted to killing her. He claimed it was an accident, but he dumped her body behind an abandoned building, setting off a huge search and vigils by the community.

"I thought of her, particularly this last Holy Week on Good Friday," said Sister Elizabeth Savage.

Savage, with the Sisters of St. Joseph, was a former mentor of Klimczak's and said the nun was "fearless" in her work.

"She went into very difficult situations. She led prayer groups at the murder sites," said Savage. "And she was also very, very conscious not just of the perpetrators, but of the victims and of their families. She was always willing to work with people."

WKBW Sister Elizabeth Savage, Sisters of St. Joseph.

Klimczak's legacy continues through the Sisters of St. Joseph at the Center for Nonviolence in Clarence, along with her famous "Peaceprints."

"That she did leave Peaceprints," said Savage.

WKBW Peaceprint dove signs.

"How do you want Sister Karen to always be remembered?" I asked.

"I want her to be remembered as a person who was very alive, very interested in other people, interested in fun, interested in spreading what she had in her heart," replied Sister Savage.

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