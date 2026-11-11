BUFFALO, NY.. (WKBW) — U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand made a stop in Buffalo on Veterans Day as part of a statewide tour to honor veterans and address their health, pledging to keep fighting for better veterans benefits.

Speaking at a ceremony at the Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park, Gillibrand said her main focus is on veterans exposure to toxic chemicals.

WATCH: Sen. Gillibrand pledges to keep fighting for veterans' health benefits

Sen. Gillibrand pledges to keep fighting for veterans' health benefits

"Making sure our service members and our veterans have the support and care that you need has always been one of my top priorities in Congress," Gillibrand said.

The senator pointed to the PACT Act, which extends benefits to sick veterans exposed to toxic substances from military burn pits.

"People dug massive burn pits to put all the garbage in, lite it on fire with jet fuel and those toxins, when admitted, have created horrific cancers, horrific diseases that our veterans have had to suffer through and endure," Gillibrand said.

WKBW Military burn pits.

But Gillibrand says the PACT Act doesn't go far enough, failing to provide needed research — especially on how toxic exposure affects female veterans. That's why she is now introducing the "Toxic Exposure and Women's Veterans Health Outcomes Act."

"Specifically on infertility, premature menopause, birth defects for the next generation, and developmental disabilities for their children. That is simply outrageous," Gillibrand said,

WKBW U.S. Senator Gillibrand in Buffalo on Veterans Day.

I followed Gillibrand outside of the event to ask her about some of the healthcare troubles that have plagued VA hospitals — like Buffalo — for decades.

"The VA has been chronically underfunded for decades," Gillibrand said. "But chronically, the VA doesn't have the resources, they don't have the healthcare professionals they need, they don't have the specialists they need."

I also asked a couple of veterans about the care they receive at the local VA.

WKBW Carl Mottern served in the U.S. Navy from 1975 to 1996.

Carl Mottern served in the U.S. Navy from 1975 to 1996.

“How would you rate it? Is it good or bad?" I asked.

"I've had very good service from the VA, especially here at the Buffalo facility. They are overwhelmed. The staff is they're short staffed. It takes time to get appointments. It takes time to get your medicines. Any help that any bill can contribute to speeding up benefits and assistance at the hospitals would be greatly appreciated," answered Carl.

Veteran Anthony Bartucca, who served in the U.S. Army from 1990 to 1996, tells me has witnessed dedication from the staff at the VA.

WKBW Veteran Anthony Bartucca served in the U.S. Army from 1990 to 1996.

"I think there's a lot of incredible doctors there, incredible staff there. They really truly care, and you can see the pride. You know, a lot of them are veterans themselves, and the pride plus care plus quality service. And I commend the VA system, and they're always trying to improve. You know, to the VA care for veterans," Bartucca said.

"We have to keep focusing on veterans, their lives and their families, and how to make sure they are made whole for the unbelievable courage and sacrifice they displayed every time they deploy around the globe," Gillibrand said.

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