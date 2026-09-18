BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — New York State is asking Buffalo residents to share their ideas for the future of Canalside, as officials launch a new public engagement effort called "Canalside the Next Wave."

The state has hired an urban planning and design firm to lead a development study of the waterfront area.

Steve Ranalli, senior economic advisor with Empire State Development, tells me it is aimed at gathering input from everyone who uses the space.

"We really want to hear from those people who use this space one way or the other. If you come down to ice skate in the winter, or down to stroll on the waterfront in the summer," Ranalli said. "We really want to hear from you and get your opinion about what you'd like to see next."

The study covers a broad stretch of Buffalo's waterfront.

"The Erie Basin Marina all the way through the Cobblestone District, right? So, Canalside sits at the center of that, and the KeyBank Arena, do right, so we know people are being drawn in here, but the idea is, what do you want to see as Canalside builds out, right? As we talk about this next wave of development, what is it that people want to see more of?" Ranalli said.

The goal is to identify housing, business and mixed-use development opportunities. Fillmore District Council Member Mitch Nowakowski tells me transportation must be a priority in any future plans. Canalside is in his district.

"When we're going down waterfront, the waterfront community, it's tight. It's not a place where you could bring a large volume of cars to park," Nowakowski said. "So, if there's some form of transit system or connection of a trolley or something that can be able to bring a density of people there safely, quickly, efficiently, it'll be able to draw more people."

WATCH: Seeking public input on 'next wave' of Buffalo's waterfront

Seeking public input on 'next wave' of Buffalo's waterfront

“I want to see Erie Basin Marina and the waterfront starting to get more expansion of green front, pedestrian-friendly, and start getting more businesses down there. But I also want to connect it to Cobblestone, which I would like the Cobblestone District to be a historic, well-done entertainment district where we have venues of a family club, bars, restaurants. It’s right next to the arena, the hockey arena,” Nowakowski said.

Residents who visited Canalside and the marina shared what they wanted. Michelle Badgett of Buffalo said she wants the area to be more inclusive.

"More accessible housing for the handicapped, and maybe more affordable events,” she said.

Lizzy Korwan of Buffalo said she would like more activities to be available.

"More like arts and crafts for people, and more craft like cornhole for people to play in, and more playgrounds for little kids,” Korwan answered.

I also spoke with Mary Struebel of West Seneca and Kristen Bannister of Hamburg, along the waterfront at the Erie Basin Marina.

"We usually walk every day on our lunch, so we head down this way," Struebel stated. "I would love to see more things for family and kids to do. Coffee shops, love to see a coffee shop. Probably a restaurant too, like a quick-service. Quick-service restaurant would be fabulous,” she responded.

Residents can share their ideas by completing an online survey at BuffaloWaterfront.com or by attending an in-person pop-up event.

The first pop-up is this Sunday, September 20, at the Erie Basin Marina from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The next is September 26 at the Canalside Fall Fest from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and another is October 1 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Seneca One Tower.

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