'Save Weinberg': Picket held outside NYSDOH WNY regional office to keep nursing home from closing

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — "Save Weinberg" was the message that rang out during a picket in Downtown Buffalo, outside the Ellicott Square Building.

The last ditch effort was to convince the state to reconsider the approved closure plan.

I spoke with those who were rallying to keep the Weinberg Campus facility alive, in front of the state's regional health department.

"It's been hard on us," Weinberg Campus Employee, Shakia Jones explained. "I do what I can for them and they depend on us and it's all being snatched away from all of us."

Those were heartbroken words from Jones who has worked at Weinberg for more than six years.

"We have no health insurance right now. He just had major surgery. I don't have thousands of dollars to pay for the coverage that we lost in August. We found out on Saturday, we had no health insurance," Christina Tonge shared.

That was a harsh reality for Christina Tonge and her family, whose husband has worked at Weinberg Campus for more than 30 years.

Weinberg Campus Employee LaCearne Toni Banks said, "When I first started working there, it was a beautiful place and we can bring it back to that."

A sorrow, but still a glimmer of hope from folks like 14-year Weinberg Campus employee Banks, whom we have heard from for weeks.

They all hope the New York State Department of Health will champion the more than 300 dedicated employees and the more than 100 residents and their families.

Carol Czarniak said, "I would like to know, Governor Hochul, why you can't save this facility. Why? If your mother was there, what would you do? I know that you would save this campus."

Residents like Maryann Diminuco and Carol Czarniak's mom who has dementia.

She has been a resident at Weinberg for eight years, which they consider top-tier for their mom.

"We are a family. The employees are why I rest easier at night knowing that my mother is taken care of. My mother will not survive a transfer. I have looked at more than 10 facilities to try and put my mother in because we are being rushed out of there," Czarniak shared. "Nobody has beds. There are no beds available. So, it's not like I can just take my mother and put her somewhere else. I don't want to put her anywhere else. I am her primary caregiver, along with my sisters, and I am telling you--please save this campus."

The sisters shared that facilities have no beds available, which is the same scenario for other families.

"We've heard reports from family members that they are struggling to find nursing homes that will accept their residents, particularly nursing homes where they want their residents to be. You heard from the family members today, they don't have an option in front of them that they are comfortable with," 1199SEIU Vice President for WNY Nursing Homes Grace Bogdanove said.

The union said 50 residents within the Rosa Coplon Living Center have been moved out so far.

"Fix this. New York State, you have the power to fix this and to save these lives. Please do something," Tonge added.

On Wednesday, there will be a job fair for the roughly 300 employees who are expected to lose their jobs soon.

The job fair will occur at Weinberg Campus from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.