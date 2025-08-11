'Save the Swallow': Neighbors raising money to keep the doors of a historic Polish bar open

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's a one-of-a-kind place. Since 1949, people have been making memories at the Happy Swallow Bar on Sycamore Street in Buffalo.

"It's like stepping into a time machine," said Eddy Dobosiewicz, President of Forgotten Buffalo.

But right now, no one can make memories in this East Side staple.

Taylor Epps Dobosiewicz outside the Happy Swallow

The building needs a bit of work. It's survived a fire and a flood, but city officials say the kitchen isn't up to code and other parts need to be torn down.

So, owner Tom Golimowski decided to shut down the bar after their Dyngus Day party in 2025.

"We thought that was it, there wasn't much we could do," Dobosiewicz.

But Dobosiewicz and other neighbors have decided, this isn't the end.

"We think it's a great cause, not only for the family, but for the preservation and the retelling of the history of the East Side of Buffalo," said Dobosiewicz.

It's the only bar of its kind in the area. There used to be several others when the far East Side was densely populated by the Polish community.

"Lifestyles changed, the neighborhood changed, and all the other businesses closed, but this place stayed open," said Dobosiewicz.

So to keep it open, there's a Save the Swallow benefit happening August 17 from noon to 4 pm at the Polish Cadets of Buffalo on Grant Street.

Eddy Dobosiewicz Save the Swallow Flyer

"This is what Buffalo is about: coming together and helping places that are really important to their neighborhoods or communities to stay around," said Wendy Higgins, President of the Polish Cadets of Buffalo.

The goal is to raise between $10,000 and $15,000 to help with the necessary renovations.

"Even if you've never been to the Happy Swallow, we just hope that you'll come out and support them," said Higgins.

Tickets are $25. For info, email forgottenbuffalo@aol.com. Or you can donate to the GoFundMe, linked here.