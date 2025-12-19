BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — As winter weather begins to take hold across Western New York, some local business owners are sounding the alarm about potential salt supply delays, even as county and state officials say current inventories are sufficient.

Robert DiPasquale, owner of ABC Hardware and Rental on Bailey Avenue, says his store has faced ongoing challenges in securing winter supplies since the pandemic, compounded by tariffs and recent weather-related disruptions. Last winter’s salt shortage forced his store to switch to bulk salt and bag it by hand, a costly and labor-intensive workaround.

“This year we’re prepared and stocked up now, but we’re already three weeks behind on orders,” DiPasquale said.

He also noted that calcium chloride — a product that melts ice at colder temperatures — remains in high demand, expensive, and harder to secure as distributors across the Midwest face similar shortages.

With suppliers stretched and weather impacting production hubs beyond Western New York, DiPasquale is urging customers to buy salt early and in the amounts they typically use, especially if they rely on it to keep driveways, sidewalks, and parking lots safe.

WATCH: Salt supply concerns in Western New York as hardware stores fear delays

Salt supply concerns in Western New York as hardware stores fear delays

Meanwhile, Erie County Public Works Commissioner Bill Geary said the county is not currently facing salt shortages.

“We don’t have any issues with salt,” Geary said. “Going into this season, we don’t expect any. All our equipment and highway districts have been preparing since September.”

State data also suggests the situation is stable for now. According to the New York State Department of Transportation, salt availability across the state remains around 88 percent capacity.

Geary acknowledged that salt prices have increased from roughly $44 per ton last year to about $57 per ton this season and that higher demand last winter led to temporary shortages. However, officials say those issues have largely been resolved.

As winter continues and demand increases, local businesses remain cautious. While county and state agencies say supplies are sufficient at present, DiPasquale and others warn that unexpected storms or increased demand could present challenges later in the season.

For residents and local property owners, the message from hardware suppliers is clear: plan ahead and stock up now, especially if you use larger quantities of salt during harsh winter conditions.