'Sadness but also beauty': Buffalo community marks 4 years of Tops shooting with remembrance, cookout

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Four years after a mass shooting at the Tops supermarket on Jefferson Avenue claimed ten lives and injured 3 others, Buffalo community members, elected officials and advocacy organizations gathered to remember those lost and to recommit to serving those still healing.

Across the street from the store, Buffalo F.A.T.H.E.R.S. hosted a community cookout offering free food and clothing. Advocacy groups also provided free services and educational programming throughout the day.

Earlier, a remembrance ceremony took place at the "Unity" memorial in the Tops parking lot, where leaders from near and far paid their respects to the ten lives lost on May 14, 2022.

Buffalo F.A.T.H.E.R.S. President Lenny Lane said his organization created the Mobile Response Team in the immediate aftermath of the shooting, when Tops, the only full-service grocery store in East Buffalo, closed for two months during the investigation. The team provided food and clothing to residents who had no access to those resources, with support from entities including Tops, Catholic Charities, and Back to Basics.

WATCH: Buffalo F.A.T.H.E.R.S. host community cookout offering free food, clothing

5/14 community cookout serving community

Lane said the organization's commitment extends well beyond the annual commemoration.

"We needed an organization or group that was going to be long-term to make sure that these families get back together, come back together, make sure that they, they, you know, they provide the necessary basic resources for those who didn't even want to go inside the tops or those who wouldn't even want to go in the parking lot," Lane said.

Despite rain and cold weather, Lane and his team remained on Jefferson Avenue throughout the day, continuing what has become a consistent presence in the community since the shooting.

Buffalo Mayor Sean Ryan attended the day's events and reflected on the weight of the anniversary.

"It's a day filled with sadness but also beauty," Mayor Ryan said.

Ryan also called for sustained action to address longstanding inequities in East Buffalo.

"We have to work every day to turn around the historic disinvestment in the east side of Buffalo, and that doesn't just happen once a year. That's got to be day in and day out in order to build the buffalo that we want," Ryan said.

City of Buffalo Masten District Councilmember Zeneta Everhart, whose son Zaire is one of the three survivors of the shooting, spoke about what the day means to her family. Zaire still works at Tops.

"My son still works at Tops. We are a part of this neighborhood and this community, so as an elected official, it's never lost on me what the needs of this community are, and that's why I ran for office. That's why I'm a councilwoman today, so that I can be a part of that change that's to come," Councilmember Everhart said.

Everhart described the morning before the ceremony as emotional.

"It was a heavy morning. I was getting on his nerves. I was crying. I was emotional, and we had a good breakfast, and he's doing good today. This is what we do every 5/14. We surround him with more love than he ever asked for," Councilmember Everhart said.

Terrence Heard, co-founder of Friends for a Better Buffalo, said the work of rebuilding the community must continue beyond remembrance.

"What we need to do is continue to work together to build job opportunities here, small businesses for community members, and to, just really embrace one another and, and help redevelop, the Buffalo area and here on Jefferson Avenue," Heard said.

The community togetherness continues on Saturday, May 16, the East Side Bike Club will kick off another season of community bike riding. Cyclists will gather at MLK Park at 9:30 a.m. and pedal out promptly at 10 a.m.