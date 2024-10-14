'It’s emotional for me': City of Buffalo set to create Office of Gun Violence Prevention

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The City of Buffalo will create an Office of Gun Violence Prevention. A Buffalo Common Council member, whose son survived the shooting, has helped to create the new office that will assist the city in tackling gun violence.

“It’s emotional for me,” stated Zeneta Everhart, Masten District Common Council Member.

When it comes to gun violence, the creation of an Office for Gun Violence Protect is personal for Masten District Common Councilwoman.

Everhart’s son Zaire Goodman was injured in the racially motivated shooting at Tops in May of 2022.

“It’s a bittersweet day that's what I’ll say, right? We’re standing near Tops where ten people were shot and killed in our community, where three others were seriously injured, including my son, Zaire, who I just dropped off at work. He's working at tops right now,” Everhart noted.

Everhart is fighting for the creation of an office of gun violence prevention at city hall that will be like one created at the white house last year.



“We have to let our residents know. We have to let our youth know that we hear them we see them and we want to protect them,” Everhart explained. “Gun violence is a crisis. And it is hurting people every single day."

On his last full day of leading the city, Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said he's submitting an executive order to the Common Council to create the office

“No city in America, no community in America is immune to gun violence,” remarked Mayor Byron Brown.

Soon-to-be acting mayor Chris Scanlon is already in support of it, reflecting on his past conversations with Everhart.

"Okay, what else do you want in the budget? ‘I want an Office of Gun Violence Prevention’. I got you; I got you, but what else do you want? ‘I want an Office of Gun Violence Prevention’ and we heard her loud and clear,” recalled Scanlon.

Best Self Behavioral Health will partner with the city to provide counseling and trauma care for survivors and families.

“Gun violence without a doubt is a matter of health equity and we know that the most marginalized groups are impacted by gun violence,” commented Chantele Campbell, chief health equity officer, Best Self.

I asked Everhart how the office would prevent future gun violence.

“We have 14-year-olds killing 14-year-olds with guns. We need them at the table. That is the preventative aspect. Getting them at the table and having them bring their friends along and have those conversations about what is going on in your neighborhood, what is going on in your home, what is going on in our life,” Everhart responded.

"It's killing our communities,” replied Dr. Chad Lawson Cooper.

I met Dr. Chad Lawson Cooper at the Tops Memorial site. He's visiting Buffalo to present a social justice production to our city that deals with gun violence.

“It gets crazy when there are no limits and there's no structure and there's no cap on it because everybody doesn't need a gun,” explained Dr. Cooper. “Implementing a program of that nature is going to be very helpful to this community and also perhaps it will bring some healing to this community.”

City Hall still must hire to create the office, but Everhart tells us if you want information, please contact her Masten District office.

“When a community is impacted by a mass shooting. or someone just gets shot one day, the police come, the fire comes and then everyone is gone — who is checking in on those families? Who's calling them to make sure they know there are resources for them?” reflected Everhart.



