Sacred Heart students launch 'Care for Clare' fundraiser after teacher’s cancer diagnosis

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — When longtime Sacred Heart religion teacher and alumna Maria Clare was diagnosed with breast cancer over the summer, students and faculty at the school didn’t hesitate to respond.

This spring, the school will hold “Care for Clare,” a student‑led fundraiser that includes hair donations, pink hair tinsel, custom T‑shirts and a schoolwide pink‑out to show support for Clare and raise money for Reagan’s Rainbows of Hope, a nonprofit started by a fellow Sacred Heart student that provides care bags to hospitalized children.

“We just wanted to mimic how she spreads love throughout the community, throughout Sacred Heart,” seniors Maeve Dailey and Isabella Taggart said. “We’re so grateful for all she has done for us.”

Students say the event is about more than gestures: it’s a way to turn gratitude into action. Juniors Eleanor Daniels and Erica O’Leary described the volunteer spirit behind the effort.

“Mrs. Clare has brought us all so much joy, and I know that this is the kind of thing that would really bring her joy knowing so many girls just wanted to help,” they said.

Teachers and staff praised the student initiative as an example of the school’s values in practice.

“That’s what Sacred Heart is all about,” said Sydney Chambrone, the advancement associate for alumni and events. “The girls learn that the world is not all about themselves — they care for others and want everyone to feel loved.”

Another staff member added that Clare has felt “supported and so loved by this community,” a sentiment echoed across grade levels.

Organizers say donations collected during the event will support Reagan’s Rainbows of Hope, which assembles care packages for children facing medical treatment. Several students participating in the fundraiser are also preparing to donate their own hair to help create wigs for patients who experience hair loss during treatment.

Students emphasized the community aspect of the project. “It’s not just one person struggling…It’s a whole community. And it’s important that we support others.”

For families and community members who want to help or learn more about “Care for Clare,” contact Sacred Heart School directly for event details and donation instructions.