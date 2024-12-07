Sabres GM sparks debate with comments on Buffalo not being hockey destination

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Sabres General Manager Kevyn Adams ignited a discussion on social media Friday, after addressing the team's recent five-game losing streak.

In a press conference, Adams made the comment that Buffalo is not a "destination" that attracts top hockey talent.

The remark struck a chord with fans; some agreed, while others were quick to defend the Queen City.

You can watch Kevyn Adams' full news conference from Friday here.

Despite the controversy, Visit Buffalo Niagara said facts about Buffalo's growing tourism numbers are not up for debate.

Fast facts:



More than nine million annual visitors

$2.4B in visitor spending

Over the past 15 years, more than $5B in tourism infrastructure investment

"We've got one of the top 20 contemporary art collections in the world at the AKG. We've also restored a Frank Lloyd Wright site, the Martin House, to its original glory. Buffalo consistently makes travel lists from publications like Travel + Leisure Magazine, the New York Times and Forbes," Visit Buffalo Niagara President Patrick Kaler explained over Zoom.

Hertel Avenue is one of Buffalo's trendiest neighborhoods, where locals and visitors share their enthusiasm for the Queen City.

Buffalo native Jimmy Zaccagnino shared, "Buffalo's an underrated city that offers a lot—from great food to professional sports and great people. Everywhere you go, you see people in Bills or Sabres gear. It's just an uplifting, positive environment."

Bridget Smith, who moved to Buffalo from Syracuse for grad school, said she quickly fell in love with the city.

"There's always something to do in Buffalo, whether you love farmer's markets or breweries. It's special because it accommodates so many people," Smith said.

Buffalo's sense of community was something that enticed people.

"Everywhere you go, it just feels like home. People are kind, always willing to lend a helping hand, especially during snowstorms," Buffalo native Christina Bixler shared.

Beyond its vibrant neighborhoods, Buffalo offers natural beauty and unique landmarks.

Hamburg native Tom Lawson raved over the region's outdoor attractions.

"Buffalo's got great architecture. You've got more Frank Lloyd Wright homes than anywhere else in North America. You've got the great outdoors, you've got the eternal flame. There's 13 worldwide, and we have one in our backyard," Lawson said.

Buffalo's close proximity to Canada also plays a major role in developing hockey talent.

"Buffalo is a great stepping stone. You can live here, play here, and take that next step in Canada. Many players from Western New York have excelled because of this," Buffalo native Emry Moore explained.