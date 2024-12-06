Accountability, ownership, belief: Buffalo Sabres GM Kevyn Adams speaks with media amid 5-game skid

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Sabres General Manager Kevyn Adams spoke with reporters Friday following another loss at home Thursday night.

Adams spoke about accountability, his belief in the team and owner Terry Pegula's involvement with the Sabres. You can watch the entire news conference above.

"Terry (Pegula) has done everything he can to provide us every possible resource to win hockey games, and that's all I can ask for in my position," Buffalo Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams said on Friday afternoon. He wants this as bad as any of us, trust me. At the end of the day, that's all I can really say."

The Sabres lost their fifth straight game Thursday night. The team fell to the Winnipeg Jets 3-2 in overtime.

The Sabres, now 11-12-3, sit in fifth place in the Atlantic Division. The losing skid has also dropped the Sabres out of a playoff position.

To get back into the playoff picture they will need to start stringing some wins together. Getting help from someone not in a Sabres uniform is always on the table according to Adams. But getting game-changing talent isn't as easy as it appears.

"We're not a destination city right now. We don't have palm trees, we have taxes in New York and these are things you deal with. I'm in conversations every day and there's a lot of players that we're on their (no-trade) list," Adams said. "We need to earn the respect and it starts with getting over the hump, getting in the playoffs and competing."

Buffalo looks to get back in the win column with a 1:00 p.m. EST puck drop at the KeyBank Center against Utah.

