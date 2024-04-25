Russell Salvatore accused of sexual harassment, discrimination

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — In a lawsuit filed Wednesday, a former employee of Russell Salvatore accused the restaurant owner of sexual harassment, discrimination, and wrongful termination.
According to the lawsuit, the defendant worked at Russell's Steaks, Chops, & More from 2015 until 2023. The defendant described the work environment as "abusive and sexually hostile".
The suit claims that Salvatore made several sexual and misogynistic comments at the defendant during her time of employment, including asking for sexual favors.
This lawsuit was brought against Salvatore, Russell’s Steaks, Chops & More, and Salvatore's business partner Mark Jerge.
7 News received the following statement from Russell Salvatore in response to the lawsuit:
Recently I was shocked, saddened, and disappointed to learn that an employee who had been with me for over 9 years has decided to file a lawsuit against me. I believe the lawsuit is in retaliation for a policy change that was implemented involving her and associate bartenders that she didn’t agree with. The letter I received from her and her attorney was, in my opinion, an attempt to extort me for $1.5 million dollars. I felt that their message was clear - pay up or they will make the allegations public – and by doing so try to ruin my reputation.
My answer is equally clear - Go right ahead!
I have seen what has been going on in this world, and after being around for 91 years, it is really a shame. I cannot believe that someone can, after working 9 years making full-time money for part-time work, quit a great job and then come back two months later and make such allegations against her employer. The lawyers know the buzz words to get a reaction, and thus their inflated complaints cover just about everything under the sun. Her co-workers have expressed the same disbelief in her actions.
So here I am, mortified to even have my name associated with such nonsense. However, I will not just buckle to threats.
I have been here for this City for many years and in many different ways, and will continue to do so for as long as I live. I will get through this. Thank you for your time, your support and your continued patronage.