Russell Salvatore accused of sexual harassment, discrimination

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — In a lawsuit filed Wednesday, a former employee of Russell Salvatore accused the restaurant owner of sexual harassment, discrimination, and wrongful termination.

According to the lawsuit, the defendant worked at Russell's Steaks, Chops, & More from 2015 until 2023. The defendant described the work environment as "abusive and sexually hostile".

The suit claims that Salvatore made several sexual and misogynistic comments at the defendant during her time of employment, including asking for sexual favors.

This lawsuit was brought against Salvatore, Russell’s Steaks, Chops & More, and Salvatore's business partner Mark Jerge.

7 News received the following statement from Russell Salvatore in response to the lawsuit: