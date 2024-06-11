Ride in style to Canalside this summer with 'Thomas & Friends' trains from NFTA and Explore & More

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Just in time for summer, there is a fun new way for families to travel to Canalside.

The NFTA and Explore & More Children's Museum have unveiled new "Thomas & Friends" themed trains that will bring families to and from the NFTA's newly constructed Canalside Station.

"It's a very exciting day," said Kim Minkel, Executive Director of the NFTA. "We are unveiling that we are wrapping six of our railcars with Thomas the Train and Friends."

The new "Thomas & Friends" themed trains have been designed with Fisher-Price and Mattel to bring the magic of the celebrated children's character to life.

"I think they are inviting and fun," said Minkel. "We want to encourage families and children particularly to hop on the train and come to Downtown Buffalo."

"It's just a fun way for families to come to Canalside," said Michelle Urbanczyk, President and CEO of Explore and More. "I think the trains speak universally to everyone. They are fun, and it's fun to see."

From now until the end of the year families can ride the "Thomas & Friends" trains from Fountain Plaza to Canalside free of charge. Longer trips will cost only a few dollars for adults. Children are always free.

The partnership with Fisher-Price and Mattel also extends into Explore and More Children's Museum. Three new train tables, including several "Thomas & Friends" trains have been donated to Canalside staple.

"On our third floor, we have three different train tables for kids to come and create," said Urbanczyk, "Whether it's plastic or wooden we have every variety, and then in a couple of weeks we will have a suspended train on the third floor. Who doesn't love watching a train?"