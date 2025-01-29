'Restored her to her glory': Michigan Street Baptist Church reopens to public after interior renovations

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — At the heart of Buffalo's African American community, the Michigan Street Baptist Church has been around for about 200 years.

"If the walls could talk, the stories they would tell," Buffalo Niagara Freedom Station Coalition Chair Lillie Wiley-Upshaw said.

On Wednesday, this historic landmark will reopen its doors to the public after undergoing carefully crafted interior renovations and restoration.

"That enabled us to create beautiful, replica pews from an original that we had in the basement. We added beautiful detailed stenciling that is historically accurate. We've refurbished the hardwood floors, we've painted. We've updated the electrical work," Wiley-Upshaw said.

This is just a snippet of what to expect at its unveiling.

"We still have some announcements to make because this is not the end. We are still going to be building historic interpretive exhibits in the church and we still have a huge construction project remaining. We're building an annex to connect the church and make it accessible," Wiley-Upshaw said.

Lillie Wiley-Upshaw is the chair of the Buffalo Niagara Freedom Station Coalition, which owns this Western New York treasure.

"Much of the original structure of the church remains to this day. It's the only structure that was built by and for African Americans and continuously occupied by African Americans in the City of Buffalo," she said.

It was a place where freedom seekers who came to Buffalo after escaping slavery, created a new life.

National leaders like Frederick Douglass and Adam Clayton Powell Sr. delivered messages from this sanctuary. It was also the home base of Mary Talbert, a trailblazing woman who fought tirelessly for civil rights.

"People who transformed our country and our society sat here. They worshipped here. Mary Talbert probably did all her strategizing from this church and we're fortunate to be in a city and community where they value this history," she added.

This was also the home of the Rev. Edward Nash Sr. and the late Bishop William Henderson, who saved the church from destruction.

"I am so glad that we have restored her to her glory. People will just be blown away by the beauty and the wonderful detail," Wiley-Upshaw shared.

The last time a congregation worshipped in this church was in 2019.

To honor Black History Month, free tours will be given this Saturday from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. every 45 minutes. Registration can be done here.