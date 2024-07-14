Restaurant and winery winners of the 2024 Taste of Buffalo announced

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Grab your appetite for one of the biggest culinary treats of the summer in Western New York.

"I love the different food options," said Amanda Gibson. "It's fun, the food's good, lots of people."

The 41st annual Taste of Buffalo is taking place this weekend, organizers say it's the largest two-day food festival in the country.

"I love trying new foods and I just love getting the small portions and being able to eat a lot of things," Victoria Thauer.

44 restaurants and food trucks are set up around Niagara Square and parts of Delaware Avenue offering samplings of their specialties.

Some of our 7 News crew acted as judges.

Jaurdyn Johnson Taylor Epps, Pheben Kassahun and Jaurdyn Johnson clocking in to judge at the TOB



Here are this year's winners:

