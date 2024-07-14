Restaurant and winery winners of the 2024 Taste of Buffalo announced

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Grab your appetite for one of the biggest culinary treats of the summer in Western New York.
"I love the different food options," said Amanda Gibson. "It's fun, the food's good, lots of people."
The 41st annual Taste of Buffalo is taking place this weekend, organizers say it's the largest two-day food festival in the country.
"I love trying new foods and I just love getting the small portions and being able to eat a lot of things," Victoria Thauer.
44 restaurants and food trucks are set up around Niagara Square and parts of Delaware Avenue offering samplings of their specialties.
Some of our 7 News crew acted as judges.
Here are this year's winners:
- Chair’s Choice (chosen by Tom Mahoney, 2024 Taste of Buffalo Chair): D.A. Taste – Dom’s Taco
- Children’s Choice (chosen by Claire and Esme Mahoney, daughters of 2024 Taste Chair): Golden Hour Treats – Nutella Me Crazy Waffle
- Louis J. Billittier Sr. Rookie of the Year Award: Carrubba’s Chicken Pit
- Veteran Restaurant Winner: Sidelines Sports Bar & Grill
- Eric DuVall Memorial Best of Buffalo Winner: Resurgence Brewing Company
- Best Overall Item: Dirty Bird Chicken N’ Waffles LLC – Fried Cauliflower Taco
- Best Surf or Turf Item: BW’s Barbecue – Smoked Jerk Chicken Wings
- Best Dessert: Fat Lady’s Cakes & Pies – Award Winning Sweet Potato Pie Cupcake
- Best Handheld: Stack Burger – Stack Burger
- Best Red Wine: A Gust of Sun Winery – Pinot Noir
- Best White Wine: Victorianbourg Wine – Estate Pechette
- Favorite Fermentation: Three Brothers Winery & Estate – Cabernet Franc Rose