Reader's Digest: Buffalo named nicest place in America for 2023

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Every year Reader's Digest searches for the Nicest Places in America which are "places where people are kind, differences are celebrated and neighbors work together to make their communities better."

For 2023, Reader's Digest said the City of Buffalo received the top honor of nicest place in America for its community response to the deadly December blizzard.

In its story "Uniting in the Face of Deadly Blizzards and Tragedy, Buffalo, New York, Is the Nicest Place in America," Reader's Digest highlighted the actions of several community members like Craig Elston, the owner of C&C Cutz on Fillmore Avenue, who opened his barbershop to the community during the blizzard.

The actions of a Cheektowaga man known as "Merry Christmas Jay" were also highlighted in the story. Jay Withey was able to rescue 24 people during the blizzard when he broke a window at a school on Delavan Avenue, made his way inside, and then went back out to rescue those who were stranded in vehicles. He and others roamed the halls gathering essentials like apples and cereal just to survive and ride out the storm.

In addition, Sha’Kyra Aughtry's actions were highlighted by Reader's Digest. Aughtry opened up her home to a man living with disabilities who was caught outside during the storm.

The actions of the Campagna family, who opened up their home to tourists from Korea who were stranded while traveling, were also highlighted.

In the story, Reader's Digest also spoke about the community response to the Buffalo mass shooting and Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest.

