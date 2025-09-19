BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — More than 100 service providers gathered at the Buffalo Convention Center to offer housing assistance, medical care, mental health services and other crucial resources to the city's homeless population during the 17th annual Project Homeless Connect.

The one-day event comes as homelessness continues to surge across Western New York. A January report from the state comptroller shows roughly 1,500 people are homeless in the region — an 81% jump between 2022 and 2024.

"The idea is to bring everyone in one spot, so that way then our unhoused population can come and get to every single person," said Jennifer Arroyo with the Western New York Coalition for the Homeless.

WATCH: Project Homeless Connect brings vital services to vulnerable neighbors

Project Homeless Connect brings vital services to vulnerable neighbors

"We connect over 100 service providers and people just wanting to do good in the city to offer services to our unhoused population here in Buffalo," Arroyo said.

The event offers a wide range of services, from housing assistance and mental health support to dental care and free haircuts.

"We all know how we feel after a fresh haircut. It uplifts you, makes you feel good when you look good, and it just uplifts our community," said Charlene Thomas, founder and executive director of Haircuts for Those in Need.

For attendees, the event provides more than just services — it offers hope and human connection.

"It feels good. It takes that urge, that edge of feeling hopeless and alone," said Angelique Weeden, who attended the event.

Patti Adams credits Project Homeless Connect with transforming her life. After moving to Buffalo and experiencing homelessness for nearly three years, she found help at the downtown event.

"They got me into a house of my own five years ago," Adams said.

"They took us off the streets and gave us a place to stay, turned into permanent residence. I've been clean for six years now because of them," Adams said.

The success stories drive organizers to continue their work as homelessness grows across the region. Statewide, more than 158,000 New Yorkers were homeless in 2024, with the vast majority in New York City.

"To just be looked at as a person and addressed as a person, and not as what their circumstances, it's invaluable to them," Arroyo said.