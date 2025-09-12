Professional boxing returns to Buffalo after 10-year absence with 'Friday Night Fights'

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Professional boxing is making its long-awaited return to Downtown Buffalo as Stick and Move Boxing Promotions presents a packed card of "Friday Night Fights" at the Forbes Theatre at 500 Pearl Street.

The event marks the first New York State Athletic Commission-sanctioned professional boxing event in Buffalo since 2014, ending a decade-long drought for the sport in the city.

"Tonight we have our first event in over 10 years," James Dovey of Stick and Move Promotions said. "As you can tell, I'm very excited for this event."

The challenges of bringing professional boxing back to Buffalo have been significant, organizers say.

"It's just so hard to do here," Drew Graziadei said. "There is a lot of cost that goes behind it. Insurances, etc."

"From the true boxing community, they are just amazed that we pulled it off," Graziadei said.

Acting Mayor Chris Scanlon emphasized the broader significance of the event for Buffalo's sports identity.

"It's about more than just boxing," Scanlon said. "Buffalo is an incredible sports town, and it's about showcasing Buffalo as the sports town that it is and the fact that it can host professional boxing and other professional sports and world-class entertainment."

The headliner for Friday's card is Buffalo's own Alex Castellano, who described the significance of fighting professionally in his hometown.

"We have some big heavyweights on the card, Castellano said. "Hard hitters, explosive guys, and small guys, quick guys."

"When I was coming up in the amateurs, fighting in Buffalo, we didn't really see a time where there would be professional boxing here," Castellano said. "So we are super grateful, super excited. I believe in these guys at Stick and Move and really think this is only the beginning."

Buffalo has a rich history of professional boxing, most recently highlighted by the career of former heavyweight contender Baby Joe Mesi.

"That's the last time we can remember a prominent boxer," Graziadei said.

Mesi expressed his support for the return of professional boxing to Buffalo.

"I like what they are doing, I think it's long overdue," Mesi said. "I wish I could be there, but support these guys 150 percent."

Mesi believes Buffalo's first professional boxing event in 10 years represents progress for the future of local boxing.

"I think Buffalo wants boxing," he said. "I really do, because of the rich history that it's had, because of the talent, because TV wants to come here and showcase it."

Organizers are taking measured steps with this return, starting with the 600-seat Forbes Theatre venue. The hope is to grow into larger venues and tap into what promoters believe is a solid base of boxing fans in Western New York.

"That's what we are trying to do," Graziadei said. "We are trying to build somebody up like that, and we are trying to find our next version of that here."

Tickets start at $60 and are available online. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. You can find more information here.