'People are looking for services': Meet the next generation of mental health professionals of color in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Conversations about mental health have long been about reducing the stigma, so people can ask for help.

Now that people are comfortable asking for help, the next hurdle is making sure their are enough providers to meet that need, especially in communities of color.

"They're looking for people who look like them, there's an assumption that you understand what we're going through, you understand the struggle, there's a camaraderie, people are looking for the services," said Demario Bell, a mental health professional.

Bell is one of 15 clinicians hoping to be part of the solution.

Dumas R.I.S.E. Providers is focused on helping get more clinicians of color in the Buffalo community.

"Providing us with the resources we need to continue serving. Trainings, financial support for some of us who have private practices," said Kelly Dumas, Executive Director of Dumas R.I.S.E. Providers.

The cohort of 15 providers started in January. They network, do workshops and get the help they need to get licensed.

"So that bridged that gap and moved that needle so that we are more accessible to our community," said Sarah Edmonds, a member of the cohort.

This group is just the beginning.

"I believe it's going to be thousands, the need is that great. It started here in Buffalo, I'm looking to add folks from Niagara Falls, Rochester, I'm looking to just grow," said Dumas.