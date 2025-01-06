'Partying with the President': Buffalo DJ performs at Mar-A-Lago for Trump's New Year's party

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A DJ from Buffalo's southtowns is still on cloud nine, after his New Year's Eve performance at Donald Trump's Mar-A-Lago resort.

Ryan Kanowski, better known as DJ RanKan around Western New York, started the new year performing for the President-Elect, Elon Musk and others.

Kanowski says he snapped this "mediocre selfie" with the President and First Lady Melania Trump during his performance on New Year's Eve.

Ryan Kanowski

Lynyrd Skynyrd and The Commodores were also there performing.

Ryan Kanowski

RanKan used to be on the radio here, in Western New York, on KISS 98.5, but has since become a DJ for private parties and corporate events.

From humble roots, he says this career-defining moment — performing for a president-- is surreal.

Drantch: For a Buffalo guy, that we can just talk like this ... to be in the company of the President of the United States... it could be anyone, but it's you.

Kanowksi: It could have been anybody. There's millions of DJs and millions of New Year's Eve parties on that specific night and the fact that I was invited to do that specific party -- which I think is the most exclusive New Year's Eve party in the country-- was an honor. Such a great honor.

RanKan's biggest questions is what comes next. He says it's still unknown but explains anything is possible.