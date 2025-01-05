'Overwhelmingly a blessing': April Baskin sworn in as state senator, making history

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A new year means new lawmakers officially start their jobs, that includes one who is making history, State Senator April Baskin.

Baskin, formerly the Chair of the Erie County Legislature, is the first Black woman to be elected as a state senator in Western New York.

"It is overwhelmingly a blessing, I'm very very very excited about being the first and knowing that now, I won't be the last," said Baskin.

Friends, family, community leaders and top officials from Erie County packed into the Buffalo History Museum to mark the occasion and watch Baskin take the oath.

She will represent the 63rd district, which includes Buffalo, Lackawanna and Cheektowaga.

She tells us she is excited and eager to begin serving and making change, by helping small businesses and more.

"Quality housing, affordable housing, making sure our education system and our first responders have the resources that they need to thrive," said Baskin.

Other lawmakers sworn in this week include Congressman Tim Kennedy, who represented the 63rd district before Baskin. He was sworn in for his first full term.

As well as Assemblyman Patrick Chludzinski and Erie County District Attorney Michael Keane.