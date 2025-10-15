'Overwhelmed with joy': Buffalo Academy of Science students throw principal a surprise wedding

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — You can only invite so many people to your wedding day. One Buffalo principal was able to squeeze in all of her elementary school students; she just didn't know it.

Brianna Lenoye, Principal at The Buffalo Academy of Science Charter School (BuffSci) at Doat Street, mentioned wishing all of her students could come to her wedding.

They didn't go. Instead, they brought the wedding to school a few days before, and she had no idea it was coming.

“I was completely overwhelmed with joy and emotion,” said Principal Lanoye. “To see the love and effort the students and team poured into this for me was one of the most touching moments of my life. This is a day I will truly never forget. They are all a part of my family.”

It was a normal school day until Ms. Lenoye, now a Mrs., was led to the school's courtyard, which had been transformed into a wedding venue, with the entire elementary student body waiting as guests.

Her Assistant Principal, Courtney Champlin, walked her down the aisle in a tuxedo t-shirt and at the end of the aisle, her groom, Zak, was there waiting.

Taylor Epps Ms. Lanoye and her students after the ceremony

A student officiated the ceremony, and some classmates gave speeches.

"I want to personally thank you for all you did for me," said one student. "I will never forget the difference you have made in my life."

Ms. Lanoye and her groom exchanged candy rings and wedding vows. Students showered her with love and dance moves on a day she will never forget.

"It was more than I ever thought anyone would do for me, so yeah. It was really special," said Lanoye.

It was good practice for the actual wedding, which was also at BuffSci.