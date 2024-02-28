‘Our body gives us signs’: Go Red for Women heart health event

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — There is a startling statistic for you to think about: Cardiovascular disease is the number one killer of women and experts say that it kills more women than all forms of cancer combined.

That is why the American Heart Association hosts its annual Go Red for Women event to raise awareness, encourage women to lead healthier lives and educate them about heart health.

WKBW Go Red for Women lunch at Hyatt in Buffalo.

The Go Red for Women Buffalo luncheon was held Wednesday at the Hyatt Regency in downtown Buffalo to honor survivors.

“And three days later they told me I had a cardiac arrest and I had to be told what happened to me,” reflected Marnetta Malcolm, cardiac arrest survivor.

WKBW Marnetta Malcolm, cardiac arrest survivor.

Marnetta Malcolm of Buffalo tells me she doesn't remember the few days that followed her cardiac arrest.

It all happened just days after the Tops mass shooting in Buffalo in May of 2022 which for her was literally "heartbreaking”.

“And I had never experienced that much stress ever in my life before and I ignored that, right?” explained Malcolm.

Malcolm was honored at Wednesday’s event, but She also honored New York State Senator Tim Kennedy and two others, Mo Sumbundu and Tearah Massenburg, for performing CPR and saving her life.

WKBW Marnetta Malcolm, cardiac arrest survivor.

“The night before I felt a little pain in my chest that I ignored,” Malcolm recalled.

I asked why we women forget to take care of our hearts.

"And we don't take of ourselves, and our body gives us signs and we have the stress of the world on our shoulders in between family, and life, and we just ignore those signs,” Malcolm replied.

“I am an active mom of two. A runner. Living a healthy lifestyle, so never did ever expect this to happen to me,” Kelly Naab commented.

WKBW Kelly Naab of Clarence is a stroke survivor.

I talked with Kelly Naab of Clarence who suffered two strokes caused by a hole in her heart.

“And I think as women, we are caretakers, we don't always put ourselves first, but it's so important if you don't feel right or something is wrong,” Naab explained.

The American Heart Association and leaders of the Go Red for Women event want to empower women to help support each other and watch for any warning signs in their bodies.

WKBW Alison Stoute, co-chairwoman of the Go Red Women Buffalo.



“We want our women, our friends our families our moms our daughters to be around for a long time, so we want them to take care of their own heart health and be aware of it so they can do the amazing things we know women are doing every day,” described Alison Stoute.

Alison Stoute, co-chairwoman of the Go Red Women Buffalo. Stoute is the first lady of Canisius University. She chaired the event with Linda Walleshauser, Associate Vice President for Human Resources & Compliance at Canisius University.

WKBW Linda Walleshauser, co-chair, Go Red for Women Buffalo.

"I am hopeful today to promote self-awareness and education," replied Walleshauser. "Pay attention to your own body. Understanding what your risks are for heart disease and being proactive, having conversations with your physician."

“If something is going on — stop — stop — take care of yourself,” Malcolm noted.

“Take care of yourselves. Listen to your bodies. Live a healthy lifestyle. Remember that every day is a blessing,” Naab said.

