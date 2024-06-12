Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsBuffalo

Actions

‘One of the most spectacular properties in WNY’: Record-breaking $4.25M Buffalo mansion for sale

50 Tudor Place
Matthew Digati Photography
The mansion first built by Buffalo businessman Orin Foster in 1927 has been listed for sale at $4.25 million.
50 Tudor Place
Posted at 6:36 PM, Jun 12, 2024

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 97-year-old Buffalo mansion with six bedrooms, six bathrooms and 8,600 square feet can soon belong to you, for a City of Buffalo record $4.25 million sale.

Welcome to 50 Tudor Place in Buffalo. A single-family home fit with interior décor from France and a spacious yard you wouldn’t expect to find in a major city.

50 Tudor Place
The mansion first built by Buffalo businessman Orin Foster in 1927 has been listed for sale at $4.25 million.

“You’re looking at one of the most spectacular properties, in my opinion, in Western New York,” Vice President of Gurney Becker & Bourne Kristan Andersen said. “The foyer is phenomenal.”

Inside the house, six bedrooms and bathrooms, and if that’s not enough space, how about a guest house with more room.

To be specific, an additional three bedrooms, a living room, dining room and kitchen just inside the guest house.

50 tudor
Vice President of Gurney Becker & Bourne Kristan Andersen outside of the 'Carriage House' that is now used as a guest suite.

Add it all up, and that’s nine bedrooms on one property, so what’s the price?

“The asking price now is $4,250,000,” Andersen, the listing agent, said.

If that asking price is met, Buffalo Niagara Association of REALTORS president Vienna Laurendi tells 7 News it would be a City of Buffalo record by a wide margin.

50 Tudor
Buffalo Niagara Association of REALTORS president Vienna Laurendi spoke to 7 News reporter Derek Heid about just how unusual this price tag is for WNY.

“The highest priced sale that I can see of a single-family home in the City of Buffalo was $3 million,” Laurendi said.

“$4.25 million for this property. What comes to your mind when you hear that?” 7 News reporter Derek Heid asked.

“The first thing I want to do is look it up,” Laurendi said. “The property is absolutely stunning. I had no idea we had a single-family home like that in the City of Buffalo.”

50 Tudor

That of course begs the question, who can actually afford it?

“You’d be surprised, we’ve had a handful of showings and inquiries from people outside of Buffalo,” Andersen said.

A landmark house that just may inspire some more people to move to the city of good neighbors.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_50662_7Things_Social_1024x512_w.jpg

Plan your weekend with these 7 things to do!