‘One of the most spectacular properties in WNY’: Record-breaking $4.25M Buffalo mansion for sale

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 97-year-old Buffalo mansion with six bedrooms, six bathrooms and 8,600 square feet can soon belong to you, for a City of Buffalo record $4.25 million sale.

Welcome to 50 Tudor Place in Buffalo. A single-family home fit with interior décor from France and a spacious yard you wouldn’t expect to find in a major city.

Matthew Digati Photography The mansion first built by Buffalo businessman Orin Foster in 1927 has been listed for sale at $4.25 million.

“You’re looking at one of the most spectacular properties, in my opinion, in Western New York,” Vice President of Gurney Becker & Bourne Kristan Andersen said. “The foyer is phenomenal.”

Inside the house, six bedrooms and bathrooms, and if that’s not enough space, how about a guest house with more room.

To be specific, an additional three bedrooms, a living room, dining room and kitchen just inside the guest house.

WKBW Vice President of Gurney Becker & Bourne Kristan Andersen outside of the 'Carriage House' that is now used as a guest suite.

Add it all up, and that’s nine bedrooms on one property, so what’s the price?

“The asking price now is $4,250,000,” Andersen, the listing agent, said.

If that asking price is met, Buffalo Niagara Association of REALTORS president Vienna Laurendi tells 7 News it would be a City of Buffalo record by a wide margin.

WKBW Buffalo Niagara Association of REALTORS president Vienna Laurendi spoke to 7 News reporter Derek Heid about just how unusual this price tag is for WNY.

“The highest priced sale that I can see of a single-family home in the City of Buffalo was $3 million,” Laurendi said.

“$4.25 million for this property. What comes to your mind when you hear that?” 7 News reporter Derek Heid asked.

“The first thing I want to do is look it up,” Laurendi said. “The property is absolutely stunning. I had no idea we had a single-family home like that in the City of Buffalo.”

Matthew Digati Photography

That of course begs the question, who can actually afford it?

“You’d be surprised, we’ve had a handful of showings and inquiries from people outside of Buffalo,” Andersen said.

A landmark house that just may inspire some more people to move to the city of good neighbors.