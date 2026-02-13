BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Biking Bishop is gearing up for his last ride, with plans to give out 2,500 scholarships to students.

"Just helping students get where they need to get to," said Andre A.R. Willis, the Biking Bishop. "I just have a heart for kids who really want to excel in those areas but could not because of issues at home."

The money could range from $2,500-$10,000 per semester. To qualify for scholarships, students must have a C+ average or higher and attend tuition-based schools.

WATCH: 'One more time': Biking Bishop embarks on final 4,800-mile mission for scholarships

At 73, the former educator and Buffalo native has embarked on several rides to improve humanity. We talked to him in 2019 when he last stopped by.

"We're gonna ride one more time for humanity," said Willis. "We're going to accomplish it because we did it before."

He plans to start this spring and split it into separate legs, biking across the country, raising money along the way.

Registration is open until March 30. You can learn more or register for a scholarship online here.