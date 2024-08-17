One home destroyed, another damaged in three-alarm fire on Buffalo's West Side

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A three-alarm fire destroyed one house and heavily damaged another Saturday morning on Buffalo’s west side.

The fire broke out shortly before 6 a.m. at 325 Connecticut Street.

Firefighters say the flames spread to the home next door at 329 Connecticut St. Firefighters rescued two people from that home.

According to officials, over 70 firefighters assisted in putting out the fire. One firefighter was transported to ECMC for non-life-threatening injuries.

Fire investigators say the total estimated damage is $400,000.



Damage to 325 Connecticut is estimated at $100,000

Damage to 329 Connecticut is estimated at $280,000.

Damage to the vehicles parked along the street is estimated at $20,000

The cause of this fire is still under investigation.