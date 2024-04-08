'Once in a lifetime experience' Hundreds gather at Sahlen Field to see eclipse

BUFFALO, NY — Hundreds of visitors went to Sahlen Field on Monday to experience the total solar eclipse.

8-year-old Hunter Miranda says he wants to become an astronomer and says this is a special moment for him.

"I get to see it with my family and when the next one happens I won't be able to see it with my family it will just be me," said Miranda.

Mom of two Meg Woodring drove from Pennsylvania to be able to see the totality.

"I saw a video on TikTok and that is what made me want to come because I was like I will just see it from home but then he mentioned its a once in a lifetime experience so I am here," said Woodring.

Baltimore native Kallin Stewart says experiencing the eclipse was a dream come true.

"Seeing all of the phases of the moon in the sun was cool and awesome," said Stewart.

A phenomenon we will all remember.

"It's super cool and something that they will remember and won't see again for their whole lifetime so glad to share it," said April Sharp.