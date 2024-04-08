Watch Now
WATCH: The 2024 total solar eclipse from different sites across Western New York

Posted at 4:25 PM, Apr 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-08 17:42:03-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Were you able to see Monday's total solar eclipse?

There were clouds across the Western New York region throughout the morning and afternoon, but depending on the cloud cover in your location you may have been able to see it.

If you weren't able to see the eclipse, 7 News has you covered! One of our crews in Niagara Falls was able to catch glimpses of the eclipse and describe what it was like to be there. You can watch the full video above.

You can find more content from some of our other crews below.

Downtown Buffalo

In the videos below, you can see what it looked like as the eclipse took over Downtown Buffalo.

Timelapse video from Downtown Buffalo as the 2024 total solar eclipse takes over

We were also able to catch small glimpses of the eclipse.

Knox Farm in East Aurora

Below you can see some of the sights and sounds from East Aurora.

The Fairgrounds in Hamburg

Dunkirk

Below you can see the entire path of the eclipse across the U.S.

Unique ways to view the total solar eclipse coming in April

You can find more eclipse information on NASA's website here.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
