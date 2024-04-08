WATCH: The 2024 total solar eclipse from different sites across Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Were you able to see Monday's total solar eclipse?
There were clouds across the Western New York region throughout the morning and afternoon, but depending on the cloud cover in your location you may have been able to see it.
If you weren't able to see the eclipse, 7 News has you covered! One of our crews in Niagara Falls was able to catch glimpses of the eclipse and describe what it was like to be there. You can watch the full video above.
You can find more content from some of our other crews below.
Downtown Buffalo
In the videos below, you can see what it looked like as the eclipse took over Downtown Buffalo.
Here’s the look from totality to the sun emerging again. #solareclipse #buffalo @WKBW pic.twitter.com/qOwk0fGJGB— Autumn Lewandowski (@AutumnsWeather) April 8, 2024
We are in totality at Sahlen Field. @WKBW pic.twitter.com/beIlSTLthd— Jaurdyn Johnson (@JaurdynJohnson) April 8, 2024
We were also able to catch small glimpses of the eclipse.
This was TOTALITY! 3:18 pm- amazing pic.twitter.com/qzh40xDzCX— Ed Drantch (@EdDrantch) April 8, 2024
#SolarEclipse2024 #buffalony pic.twitter.com/eNADd4eZI5— Autumn Lewandowski (@AutumnsWeather) April 8, 2024
Knox Farm in East Aurora
Below you can see some of the sights and sounds from East Aurora.
A timelapse of totality at Knox Farms. #Eclipse2024 @WKBW pic.twitter.com/c6MIrrjLsz— Sean Mickey WKBW (@SeanMickey7) April 8, 2024
A family reacts to #SolarEclipse2024 at Knox Farms. @WKBW pic.twitter.com/WcdSy2CeEs— Sean Mickey WKBW (@SeanMickey7) April 8, 2024
And just when we thought we weren’t going to see it here! 😍🤩#Eclipse #EAclipse #EastAurora 🌚🌞 pic.twitter.com/OmYsWE2iLW— Pheben Kassahun (@PhebenKassahun) April 8, 2024
The Fairgrounds in Hamburg
Totality darkness at the Hamburg Fairgrounds. @WKBW pic.twitter.com/TYwhTDyiIZ— Eileen Buckley (@eileenwkbw) April 8, 2024
Dunkirk
Meet Gio and Anne! Check out their eclipse shirts! ☀️🌕— Kristen Mirand WKBW (@kristen_mirand) April 8, 2024
They drove to Dunkirk from Winburg, PA. They said the 4 hour drive toward the lake is worth it to see the eclipse. @WKBW pic.twitter.com/9fX0uqdvBo
Only so many minutes out from totality and this is our view in Dunkirk 😭— Kristen Mirand WKBW (@kristen_mirand) April 8, 2024
But it’s getting chilly and dark here. #SolarEclipse2024 @WKBW pic.twitter.com/KNRIrlHTOv
Totality in Dunkirk!— Kristen Mirand WKBW (@kristen_mirand) April 8, 2024
Thankfully, we got to see the partial eclipse afterwards! #SolarEclipse2024 @WKBW pic.twitter.com/C7Dnz8VXCZ
Below you can see the entire path of the eclipse across the U.S.
You can find more eclipse information on NASA's website here.