WATCH: The 2024 total solar eclipse from different sites across Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Were you able to see Monday's total solar eclipse?

There were clouds across the Western New York region throughout the morning and afternoon, but depending on the cloud cover in your location you may have been able to see it.

If you weren't able to see the eclipse, 7 News has you covered! One of our crews in Niagara Falls was able to catch glimpses of the eclipse and describe what it was like to be there. You can watch the full video above.

Downtown Buffalo

In the videos below, you can see what it looked like as the eclipse took over Downtown Buffalo.

Timelapse video from Downtown Buffalo as the 2024 total solar eclipse takes over

We are in totality at Sahlen Field. @WKBW pic.twitter.com/beIlSTLthd — Jaurdyn Johnson (@JaurdynJohnson) April 8, 2024

We were also able to catch small glimpses of the eclipse.

This was TOTALITY! 3:18 pm- amazing pic.twitter.com/qzh40xDzCX — Ed Drantch (@EdDrantch) April 8, 2024

Knox Farm in East Aurora

Below you can see some of the sights and sounds from East Aurora.

The Fairgrounds in Hamburg

Dunkirk

Meet Gio and Anne! Check out their eclipse shirts! ☀️🌕



They drove to Dunkirk from Winburg, PA. They said the 4 hour drive toward the lake is worth it to see the eclipse. @WKBW pic.twitter.com/9fX0uqdvBo — Kristen Mirand WKBW (@kristen_mirand) April 8, 2024

Only so many minutes out from totality and this is our view in Dunkirk 😭



But it’s getting chilly and dark here. #SolarEclipse2024 @WKBW pic.twitter.com/KNRIrlHTOv — Kristen Mirand WKBW (@kristen_mirand) April 8, 2024

Totality in Dunkirk!



Thankfully, we got to see the partial eclipse afterwards! #SolarEclipse2024 @WKBW pic.twitter.com/C7Dnz8VXCZ — Kristen Mirand WKBW (@kristen_mirand) April 8, 2024

Below you can see the entire path of the eclipse across the U.S.

NASA's Scientific Visualization Studio

