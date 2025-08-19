Oishei Children's Hospital to be renamed in honor of Tom Golisano after $50M donation

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Kaleida Health and The John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital have announced that Tom Golisano is donating $50 million to support Oishei Children's Hospital.

According to Kaleida, in recognition of the donation, the hospital will be renamed Golisano Children’s Hospital of Buffalo in January 2026.

“We are exceptionally grateful to Tom Golisano for this historic gift, which will make an incredible impact on our mission to advance the health of our community’s moms, kids and babies. Today is a great day for the families who rely on us to be here, providing exceptional care when they need us most. Mr. Golisano’s generosity is extraordinary. He truly believes in the power of philanthropy and its lasting impact on communities.” - Don Boyd, president and CEO of Kaleida Health

The new hospital logo, which will be used once the new name is made official, was unveiled during a press conference on Tuesday.

According to Kaleida, Golisano, the founder of Paychex, the Golisano Foundation, and former owner of the Buffalo Sabres, has contributed more than $900 million to education, animal welfare, disability services, and other community organizations. As of now, there are three Golisano Children’s Hospitals: one in Rochester, another in Syracuse and another in Southwest Florida. This will be the fourth hospital with the Golisano name.

“I consider Buffalo, NY part of my hometown community, and am proud to make this investment in the health of its children. This support is about ensuring that every child, no matter their circumstances, has access to the highest quality care close to home. The doctors, nurses, and staff here are what make that care possible, and I’m honored to support their work as we look ahead to all that the Golisano Children’s Hospital of Buffalo will accomplish for generations to come.” - Tom Golisano

In September 2024, Golisano donated $10 million to Oishei as part of his plan to donate $360 million to 82 non-profit organizations in Buffalo, Rochester, and Syracuse.

Kaleida said the John R. Oishei Foundation board agreed to relinquish its naming rights after the gift from Golisano.