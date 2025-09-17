BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A "complete reset."

That's what the Department of Transportation is calling new plans to redevelop the Kensington Expressway. Construction was supposed to start late last year, but a judge blocked it due to the lack of an Environmental Impact Study.

Queen City Forward is the new DOT initiative to redevelop the Kensington Expressway

The DOT announced Queen City Forward on Wednesday, a new initiative to develop the 33.

Special Assistant to the Commissioner of the DOT, Rich Fontana, said this will include public meetings around Buffalo to hear from more community members.

A traffic study will also be done as part of an Environmental Impact Study, which is expected to take two to four years.

WATCH: NYSDOT announces complete reset of plans for Kensington Expressway

"We intend to do an in-depth analysis of where those 75,000 cars a day would go if we fill in the Kensington and what the air quality impacts will be if traffic is diverted to other parts of the city," Fontana said. "We want to hear from as many people as possible before we form a new plan for the project along the 33."

Fontana said the DOT is on a nationwide search to find a new project director. Future public meetings are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.