NY National Guardsman accused of demanding 'sexual favors' of migrant staying in Cheektowaga hotel

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A lawsuit filed Thursday, in federal court in Manhattan, accuses numerous people of misconduct in handling migrants, bused from New York City to a Cheektowaga hotel.

This is the latest issue New York faces in the ongoing migrant crisis.

According to the lawsuit, filed Thursday, "guests living at the Humanitarian Emergency Relief and Response Centers were subjected to victimization by both the New York State Division of Military and Naval Affairs (the "National Guard") and DocGo staff, who were involved in the sexual exploitation of guests."

The Humanitarian Emergency Relief and Response Center in Cheektowaga, according to the lawsuit, was "merely a dilapidated Quality Inn hotel, plagued by numerous issues such as unclean conditions, foul odors, damaged drywall, exposed electrical outlets and inadequate amenities."

The lawsuit claims, "the mattresses displayed deep stains and were infested with insects, leading to the children living there being repeatedly bitten across their bodies."

New York National Guard Sergeant Deven Colon, the highest ranking official at Cheektowaga center, is accused of regularly "having inappropriate interactions with asylum seeker, Plaintiff Jane Doe. This was not hidden, as he would bring gifts (including Target gift cards, and Christmas gifts), make sexual comments, and take Jane Doe out of the facility to his home and to other locations for what Colon called “dates.”

On one occasion, according to the lawsuit, "he arranged for and transported Jane Doe and her children to a rental property nearly two hours away. Once there, he demanded sexual favors in exchange for his assistance to her and her family. Jane Doe, who had journeyed through jungles with her children, evaded sexual traffickers in Mexico, and crossed rivers, suddenly found herself in a snow-covered rural property in America (where she was totally isolated) with her children, facing pressure from a member of the NY National Guard for sex."

The lawsuit says, "Colon also begged Jane Doe to keep it a secret."

But Jane Doe's daughter was also a target, according to the lawsuit.

"Jane Doe even learned that her teenage daughter was taken by one of the National Guard members to a private section of the hotel without a camera, where he groped her legs and told her she was beautiful, until her daughter ran."

"Because of these incidents," the lawsuit claims, "Jane Doe and her children now live in fear in the hotel, afraid that they will be expelled in the Buffalo cold, like other asylum seekers who fell in disfavor with the National Guard or DocGo staff."

According to a report in the New York Times, "The National Guard would neither confirm nor deny a sexual misconduct investigation in western New York, but Sgt. Deven Colon, the guardsman accused in the lawsuit of having sex with the Venezuelan woman, confirmed that an inquiry had begun."

The executive director of the Immigration Coalition sent 7 News a statement saying, "if true, these allegations represent an unacceptable breach of trust by those who have been given the essential duty of helping all people in crisis." He says a thorough investigation is essential.