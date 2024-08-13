NY AG: No charges will be filed after BPD officers shot and killed man in February

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York Attorney General Letitia James’ Office of Special Investigation (OSI) released its report on the death of Edward Holmes on Tuesday.

Holmes was shot and killed by Buffalo police officers on Reed Street on February 24 and OSI said it determined criminal charges could not be pursued.

"Following a thorough investigation, which included review of body-worn camera footage, interviews with involved officers, and comprehensive legal analysis, OSI concluded that a prosecutor would not be able to disprove beyond a reasonable doubt at trial that the officers’ actions against Mr. Holmes were justified under New York law."

According to the AG, the officers responded to a report of a man with a shotgun and encountered Holmes when they arrived. The officers directed Holmes to put down his weapon but he did not comply and fired his weapon. The officers shot Holmes when he pointed his weapon at them.

"Under these circumstances, based on the law and the evidence, a prosecutor would not be able to disprove beyond a reasonable doubt at trial that the officers’ use of force to stop Mr. Holmes was justified, and therefore OSI determined that criminal charges could not be pursued in this matter."

